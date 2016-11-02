Norv Turner Stuns Vikings, Zimmer With Resignation

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (WCCO) — On Monday night, the Minnesota Vikings lost in a pathetic performance.

During the game, coach Mike Zimmer tore his retina, which led to a painful procedure on his eye and now has him wearing sun glasses.

At about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Norv Turner informed him he was resigning his post as offensive coordinator, shocking Zimmer and the team.

While it’s easy to say there was a problem that needed to be fixed, most attributed the offensive issues to injuries, not Norv Turner. Some of the players found out when the media informed them.

“I just found out right now. This is real, yeah, shirt off and everything,” running back Matt Asiata said.

Ever since Zimmer hired Pat Shurmur as tight ends coach, and Shurmur has head coaching experience, there was widespread speculation that he would take over as offensive coordinator at the end of the season and replace Turner. But clearly, that was a ways off and nobody saw what happened Wednesday coming.

The fact Turner told Zimmer that it was personal reasons and it was best for the team is a bit perplexing. Zimmer is adamant he was not forced out.

“We sat and we had a long conversation. I wasn’t going to make a change and had no indication that this was going on, Zimmer said.

Shurmer will be an easy transition given his background, but there are bigger issues than who coaches the offense. It’s about productivity from the offense.

“I think the biggest thing is no matter what the scheme is we have to go out there and we have to execute,” quarterback Sam Bradford said. “We have to be better than what we have the past couple weeks.”

And Zimmer knows this much: From his standpoint, he lost a good friend. Which is why this gets a little confusing.

“Norv always made it difficult when you were playing against him but even more so getting to know him as a person in these last three years,” Zimmer said before getting emotional.