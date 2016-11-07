Kylie’s Kids: Meet Gus

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some children are just wise beyond their years, and this week’s Kylie’s Kid is one of them.

Gus is only 12 years old but he has such an inspiring outlet on life, something that has helped him through his fight with cancer.

For WCCO to interview Gus, there had to be some sort of sport involved, because Gus is always moving.

“I like soccer and really any sports I can get my hands on,” Gus said.

What’s amazing is when we met Gus, just a few hours earlier he was getting radiation treatments.

“It’s bad, but it could be worse,” Gus said.

Gus was diagnosed with stage four Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in May.

“We went to Florida for spring break and every single night I was having huge stomach cramps,” Gus said. “It wouldn’t go away. We’d walk, we ate and it didn’t do anything.”

A few days in the hospital turned into a few weeks trying to figure out what was wrong.

“I didn’t know how bad it was going to be, I didn’t know how good it was going to be. I was a little scared,” Gus said.

Through all the treatments, Gus was able to keep playing the sport he loves.

“I ended up playing in two games for the USA cup; it was really fun,” he said. “I had a blast and I got a goal. It’s pretty exciting, I was really excited, my team was super excited, my coach was super excited.”

The most impressive thing about Gus isn’t the moves he has on the field, but his attitude.

“I’ve always tried to stay positive, at school, on the team,” he said.

“To have a child who feels like he can do things, who makes meaning out of struggle, who looks for the good in everything is a real gift,” said Gus’s mother Jackie Davis Smith.

“Everyone comes through challenges in their life, but some people have bigger, harder ones and other people go through littler ones along the way,” Gus said. “No matter what you’ll get through it all.”