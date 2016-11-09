Collin Peterson Wins Re-Election To 7th District

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson has won re-election in Minnesota’s 7th Congressional District.
Peterson defeated republican challenger Dave Hughes Tuesday night.
The northwestern Minnesota district leans Republican, but Peterson has weathered GOP challengers since taking office in 1991.
Minnesota’s 7th Congressional District is highly rural and encompasses most of western Minnesota, with the exception of the southern border.
MINNESOTA
Main Results Page
President
U.S. House: District 1
U.S. House: District 2
U.S. House: District 3
U.S. House: District 4
U.S. House: District 5
U.S. House: District 6
U.S. House: District 7
U.S. House: District 8
Supreme Court: Seat 6
WISCONSIN
Main Results Page
President
U.S. Senate
U.S. House: District 1
U.S. House: District 2:
U.S. House: District 3: Uncontested.
U.S. House: District 4
U.S. House: District 5
U.S. House: District 6
U.S. House: District 7
U.S. House: District 8
One Comment