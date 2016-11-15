Wis. Police Questioning 2 Women In Connection To Fatal Assault

MENOMONIE, Wis. (AP) — Police in northwestern Wisconsin have located and identified two women who they say may have information about the death of a student at the University of Wisconsin-Stout.

Twenty-four-year-old Hussain Alnahdi was fatally assaulted Halloween weekend in downtown Menomonie. Police Cmdr. Todd Swartz says investigators are in the process of determining the women’s involvement in the case, but he would not elaborate. The police department distributed photos of the women which Swartz said were captured the morning Alnahdi was killed.

On Tuesday afternoon, police say the woman have been located, identified and ware being interviewed to determine what, if any, information they may have in connection to the case.

Police say a preliminary autopsy report shows Alnahdi died of a traumatic brain injury. Toxicology tests are pending.

Alnahdi was from Saudi Arabia and was a junior majoring in business administration. The university foundation, private donations and the Council on American-Islamic Relations are offering $20,000 in reward money leading to the person who killed Alnahdi.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Kelly Pollock at 715-231-8511.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)