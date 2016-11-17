3 Florida Men Charged With Inserting Skimmer On Mpls. Gas Pump

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Three Florida men are facing several felony counts of identity theft for allegedly inserting a credit card skimmer at a south Minneapolis gas pump.
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced Thursday that a neighbor noticed people tampering with the pump early Saturday morning at the BP station located at 2000 Third Avenue South.
The neighbor called police and the men – identified as 24-year-old Wilbur Aramando Perez-Soca, 27-year-old Asleys Acosta and 19-year-old Roilan Garriga; all of Tampa — were arrested.
All three men face four felony counts of identity theft and one felony count of possession of burglary tools. The men are in custody, with bail set at $200,000 each.
Commerce officials say that since March inspectors have found 28 credit card skimmers on Minnesota gas pumps.
