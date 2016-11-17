Officer Who Fatally Shot Philando Castile Turns Himself In

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Anthony police officer is behind bars Thursday after being charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of a black man in a July traffic stop.
According to Ramsey County Jail records, Officer Jeronimo Yanez turned himself in Thursday. He’s charged with second degree manslaughter for the fatal shooting of Philando Castile.
Ramsey County Attorney John Choi said he would not place the officer under arrest, and trusted him to appear at his scheduled court date Friday.
Yanez is being represented by a team of lawyers, including Earl Gray, Thomas Kelly and Paul Engh. They say the officer plans to plead not guilty.
Choi announced the charges Wednesday in a press conference, citing a review of evidence including witnesses and squad car video that captured the fatal shooting.
Choi said the video showed Yanez asking for Castile’s license and registration. After providing his registration, Castile informed the officer he was carrying a firearm — which he had a legal permit to carry. As Castile attempted to reach for his wallet, Officer Yanez reportedly said “don’t reach for it.” Yanez then fired seven shots into the vehicle, killing Castile. Castile’s final words, captured in the squad car video, were, “I wasn’t reaching for it.”
Choi says that shooting was not justified, and filed charges.
The incident set off nationwide controversy this summer after Castile’s girlfriend — who was in the car with him at the time of the shooting along with her young daughter in the backseat — broadcast the immediate aftermath of the shooting on Facebook Live.
