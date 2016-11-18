MNfusion: New ‘Entertainment’ Centered Restaurant Opens In West End

It can be one of the most difficult decisions – what to do a on a Friday night.

From eating a high quality meal to trying a craft bar to singing karaoke all night long, there are a plethora of options and the Twin Cities has numerous places that promise a good time.

Now, a new restaurant in St. Louis Park is combining all of those things to become a must-go destination.

On Nov. 12, the latest Punch Bowl Social restaurant opened in St. Louis Park’s West End.

The 24,000 foot-square space sits close to where Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar and Grill used to be. (The country bar closed in July 2015.) It features three bars – one of which is 360 degrees, darts, foosball, billiards, skeeball, two karaoke rooms and several bowling allies. Oh, and high-quality food.

Yes, this one space has ALL of that.

The chain of restaurants was started by Robert Thompson and already has eight locations across the country.

Thompson paired with former Top Chef contestant, and culinary award winner, Hugh Acheson. The menu features upscale but hearty fare, perfect for Minnesota culinary adventurers. It also features a plethora of local craft beer, wine and craft punches by mixologist Patrick Williams.

As they prepare to open nine more locations, Thompson and Williams took some time to answer some questions about their newest spot.

—

Congratulations on opening an eighth restaurant! The opening night was very packed, so I have a feeling this will be a must-visit spot. Tell me a little bit about the history of Punch Bowl Social. First, how did you decide on the name?

Thompson: I got caught up in this concept of a Victorian gathering in the late 1800s where groups of folks would gather around a bowl of punch, socially, to converse and flirt. Once I added bowling into the mix, the play on words between being social, bowling and punch bowls just felt right.

I can see how that fell into place once you add all the elements together! So, with the name like Punch Bowl Social, what made you decide to combine Victorian style with mountain lodge? What was the inspiration behind the theme of the restaurant?

Thompson: That’s a hard one. We design like we make art, so answering that is to tell you how art is created. That said, I wanted something that felt timeless and would transcend the decade we live in today while remaining warm and intimate. Punch Bowl Socials are HUGE venues but we needed to compartmentalize them to feel the intimacy. Victorian design is made up of a collection of very small rooms. We applied this concept, and folded in the ever-warming mountain lodge concept (and a dash of mid-mod and industrial, to taste).

I can see why compartmentalizing is important when working with 24,000 square feet! Having been in the restaurant, you can definitely tell where the different rooms are but none feel cut-off form anything, which is nice. So, in addition to food and drink, there will be a bowling alley, karaoke rooms, billiards and more. Can you tell me all of the different activities that will be available at the restaurant?

Thompson: We have eight boutique bowing lanes, private karaoke rooms, ping pong, foosball, vintage arcade, bocce ball, darts, board games, and billiards table.

Wow! That is so much to do in one space! Generally, people seek out different bars or restaurants specifically for those attractions. Why did you want to bring all of them into one space?

Thompson: We wanted to create as many social drives as possible, and we aren’t shy about building out big, big boxes.

Well it certainly is a way to attract a diverse audience! Moving onto the menu, it is described as a combination of “southern sensibility and modern approach.” Can you explain what that means?

Thompson: First, I’m originally from Mississippi, although I’ve spent most of my life adult life in Colorado. I wanted a diner, a Southern diner, and I wanted food that was healthy and pure (no chemicals and sustainably raised). We needed to break the Southern stereotype of fry, fry, fry everything. My friend, Hugh Acheson, has a great addition as he sort of helped reinvent the modern Southern culinary board with thoughts of agrarian first and clean proteins second.

Why did you want to bring that style of cooking to St. Louis Park?

Thompson: Well, that’s sort of who we are. We think everyone wants comfort foods. We also believe that eating habits are changing with folks wanting super-food grain bowls as often as they need delicious traditional meatloaf.

I think that is very true! Diners are definitely wanting more healthy food, but there is something so special about comfort foods. You paired with Share Our Strength for the opening. What lead to the partnership? Why was this a charity you decided to raise money for on the night of the grand opening?

Thompson: We choose a local charity partner as a way to give back to the community that is welcoming us into their neighborhood. We actively seek charity partners that provide education and opportunities for kids, which is a strong belief we hold throughout our company. Share Our Strength is a natural fit and we applaud their commitment to No Kid Hungry.

That is so wonderful, and something many Minnesotans would enjoy learning your business does. So, onto the drinks! The menu is said to include natural sodas and fizzes. What is a “fizz?”

Williams: A fizz is a shout out to the mid-century soda jerks of the old days. Basically a fancy way to describe a carbonated beverage.

Ah! It very much fits with the mashing of decades to have a throwback name like that on the menu. So, it also talks about adult floats and shakes. Can you share with me some of what those drinks will be?

Williams: We are partnered with Boylan’s Sodas, a family owned company that’s been making craft sodas for over a hundred years. From crème soda to root beer to, my favorite, black cherry, you can turn any Boylan soda into a float. From our signature Almond Joy Milkshake to our “adult milkshakes.” I recommend trying the Malted Maple Royale with Crown Royal Maple. It’s made with malted milk, nutmeg and topped with whip cream and candied bacon!

That sounds amazing! I can get behind the idea of adult milkshakes! So, with the theme of Victorian meets Mountain Lodge, how did you create your cocktail menu? What cocktails did you know you had to have?

Williams: Our menu and spirits list has always focused on whiskey, so we had to have a delicious Old Fashioned. In the mountains, we drink whiskey. Check out our Two Hats Blues with Buffalo Trace, or our Orchard and Oak with Minnesota distillery Far North’s Rye and Minnesota cider company Sociable Cider Werk’s Freewheeler.

I love that you’re using local companies to help round out the menu! The menu is also said to have a mix between “old and new school cocktails.” What are some of the “new school” cocktails that diners can expect?

Williams: For a light aperitif-style cocktail, try our High Fashioned with Aperol. It’s made with house-made grapefruit syrup and sparkling wine. If you like a sturdier drink, try the Van Damme! It’s made with cognac, house-made pear syrup and Allspice Dram – perfect for fall.

Both of those sound delicious. It sounds like there is a really wide selection offering something for everyone that comes to Punch Bowl Social. So, what is your favorite new drink on the menu?

Williams: Beets Me!

Seriously, that’s the name of the drink. It’s made with Woodford Reserve Bourbon, house-made beet syrup, Chambord and white pear tea. It was the winning cocktail from our 2nd Annual Best of The Bowl. The Best of the Bowl is our internal, but national, cocktail competition amongst Punch Bowl bartenders. The winner, Willow from Denver, has her cocktail the Beets Me on every menu!

—

Punch Bowl Social is open now. It is located at 1691 Park Place Bldv. in St. Louis Park’s West End. Punch Bowl Social is open 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit Punch Bowl Social online.