MSP Airport Wins Best Restroom Award

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota can add a new achievement to its list of bests — this one you may have not guessed.
Our MSP Airport has been voted the winner of America’s Best Restroom of 2016. Some of the features that made MSP the winner: softer lighting, accessible stalls with sinks and automatic doors, and mosaic art reflecting Minnesota.
Also cited were the baby-changing stations in each restroom with sinks and paper towel dispensers.
As the winner, MSP Airport will get $2,500 in facility services to keep their restrooms clean.
