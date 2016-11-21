8 Months Later, Tink Larson Field Arson Still Unsolved

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are seeking information leading to an arrest for the person responsible for a fire that caused significant damage to a historic southern Minnesota baseball complex.
It’s been nearly eight months since Tink Larson Field in Waseca was damaged in a fire that authorities believe is arson. The incident happened at about 8 p.m. on April 6. Fire crews responded to a report of flames at the complex, and firefighters spent about 90 minutes containing the fire. It ultimately destroyed the concession stand and grandstand at the field.
The field was named after Tink Larson, a legendary baseball figure in Minnesota, in 1994. The field was built in 1939.
A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest. The City of Waseca is offering $5,000, as is the Minnesota Chapter of the International Association of Arson Investigators.
Anyone with information should call the Minnesota Arson Hotline at 1 (800) 723-2020.
