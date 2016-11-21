CAIR: Twin Cities Boxer Disqualified From Bout For Wearing Hijab

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Council on American-Islamic Relations is speaking out after an Oakdale boxer was denied fighting in a match in Florida Sunday because she was wearing a hijab.
CAIR says 16-year-old Amaiya Zafar was about to enter the ring at the Sugar Bert Boxing National Championships in Kissimmee when an official disqualified her for wearing the traditional Muslim head covering.
Zafar’s opponent was named the winner, but shared her belt with Zafar in a sign of solidarity, according to CAIR.
USA Boxing and the International Boxing Association do not allow the hijab to be part of a competitor’s uniform. CAIR is calling on both organizations to change this policy.
