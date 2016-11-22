Woman, 64, Hit And Killed By Car In Burnsville

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman is dead after a car hit her in the south metro Tuesday evening.
Just before 5 p.m., police received report of a woman, appearing to need help, walking in the street near the 1400 block of McAndrews Road East.
An officer arrived in the area just after 5 p.m. A motorist flagged the officer down and told the officer about a crash near McAndrews and Echo Park Lane.
At the scene of the crash, the officer discovered a 64-year-old woman that had been struck by a car. The woman, later identifed as Mai Thi Dang, was pronounced dead at the scene. She lived just a few block south of the accident scene.
The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash, police said.
Investigators wouldn’t yet say if there were any other injuries.
Police said there are no marked crosswalks at the intersection where the crash occurred.
One Comment
“… no marked crosswalks at the intersection…” What an outrage – since when do you need a marked crosswalk to cross an intersection on foot on a city street? Of course, if the cops would do their job, we wouldn’t have the aggressive driving on our streets that put our pedestrians and bicyclists at risk. There is no reason this should happen except the mismanagement of our roads.