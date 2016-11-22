Winter Weather: Arctic Blast | Latest Forecast | WCCO Weather Center | Live RadarClosings & Delays

Woman, 64, Hit And Killed By Car In Burnsville

November 22, 2016 11:17 PM
Filed Under: Burnsville

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman is dead after a car hit her in the south metro Tuesday evening.

Just before 5 p.m., police received report of a woman, appearing to need help, walking in the street near the 1400 block of McAndrews Road East.

An officer arrived in the area just after 5 p.m. A motorist flagged the officer down and told the officer about a crash near McAndrews and Echo Park Lane.

At the scene of the crash, the officer discovered a 64-year-old woman that had been struck by a car. The woman, later identifed as Mai Thi Dang, was pronounced dead at the scene. She lived just a few block south of the accident scene.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash, police said.

Investigators wouldn’t yet say if there were any other injuries.

Police said there are no marked crosswalks at the intersection where the crash occurred.

Comments

One Comment

  1. John Larva says:
    November 24, 2016 at 12:13 pm

    “… no marked crosswalks at the intersection…” What an outrage – since when do you need a marked crosswalk to cross an intersection on foot on a city street? Of course, if the cops would do their job, we wouldn’t have the aggressive driving on our streets that put our pedestrians and bicyclists at risk. There is no reason this should happen except the mismanagement of our roads.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Ski Report
Trees Of Hope

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia