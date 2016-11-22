Charges: Boy Brings Aunt’s Gun To School That Was Accidentally Discharged

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Paul woman has been charged in connection to an incident where an elementary school student brought a gun to class that was accidentally discharged, according to the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office.

Breanna Jones, 34, faces one gross misdemeanor count of endangerment of child by firearm access in connection to the Nov. 17 incident.

According to the criminal complaint, Jones’ 7-year-old nephew brought the gun, which was unsecured in a drawer and owned by Jones, to Crossroads Montessori Elementary on Nov. 17. There, authorities say a classmate saw the boy playing with the gun, asked to see it and was playing with it when it fired.

Officers recovered a smashed bullet fragment from the teacher who said she found it after it skipped across the floor towards her desk.

Jones, who has a permit to carry a firearm, allegedly told police that the Smith & Wesson .38 revolver was hers and for home protection. She also admitted to having no trigger lock or any other storage devices for the firearm.

If convicted, Jones could face up to 1 year in prison and/or a $3,000 fine.

Ramsey County Attorney John Choi says the incident serves as an important reminder to parents.

“If you own a gun, it is not only your responsibility to lock up your gun and keep it stored safely away from children, it is the law,” Choi said.