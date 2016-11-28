Best 2016 Holiday Restaurant Gift Card Deals In Minnesota

It’s the best time of the year if you’re looking for a great deal on restaurant gift cards. Spend $100, get $20. Spend $100, get $25. Spend $25, get $5. It’s the perfect way to say “thank you” to coworkers, or your babysitter, or a great gift for family and friends.
I’ve compiled a list of the currently active Best Restaurant Gift Card Deals for Minneapolis, St. Paul, and the suburbs. Because deals keep getting announced, bookmark this page, and I’ll keep updating it throughout the 2016 holiday season. Most of these gift card deals can be redeemed at the online link, but some are in-store only.
If you know of other deals that should be on the list, send me an email.
RESTAURANT GROUPS
Axel’s Bonfire: Buy $100, get $30
http://bonfirewoodfirecooking.com/product-category/gift-cards/
Blue Plate Restaurant Group: Spend $100, get $25 for you (Jan-March 2017)
Mercury Dining Room, Freehouse, Edina Grill, Highland Grill, Longfellow Grill, 3 Squares Restaurant, Groveland Tap, Bottle Rocket, The Lowry
http://www.blueplaterestaurantco.com/gift-cards/
Broadway Pizza: Buy $50, Get a free $10 gift voucher
www.broadwaypizzaminneapolis.com
CRAVE: Buy $100, get $25
http://craveamerica.com/gift-cards/
D’Amico Restaurants: Buy $100 get $20
D’Amico & Sons, Café Lurcat, Campiello, Parma 8200
http://www.damico.com/gift_card/
Hemisphere Restaurants: Spend $25, Get $5 ($100 – get $25)
Mission American, Atlas Grill, Diggity Grill, Good to Go, Tavern Grill, Tavern on France
http://www.hrprestaurants.com/shop/
IBH (Irish Born Hospitality): Buy $100 Get $20
O’Donovan’s Pub, Jake O’Connor’s and Lola’s on the Lake
http://ibhmn.com/collections/gift-certificates
Jester Concepts: Buy $100, get $25 bonus card (used in 2017)
Borough/Parlor, Monello/Constantine, Coup D’etat, Maple Tavern
http://jesterconcepts.com/gift-cards/
Lettuce Entertain You Restaurant Group: Spend $100, Get $25
Big Bowl, Wildfire, Magic Pan Crepe, Tucci Benucch, Twin City Grill,
http://www.leye.com/gift-cards
Madison Restaurant Group: Buy $100 and get $25 gift certificate free (can use at all restaurants)
Fitzgerald’s, Ox Cart Ale House, PUBLIC Kitchen + Bar, Handsome Hog
In store only.
Morrissey Restaurant Group: $100 gift card, 5 $20 promo gift cards
St. Paul Grill, Pazzaluna, Tria, M St. Cafe, Lobby Bar at St. Paul Hotel, Kendall’s Tavern
http://www.stpaulgrill.com/store/results/
Parasole Restaurants: $100 for them, $25 for you
Manny’s, Mozza Mia, Libertine, Burger Jones, Chino Latino, Salut, Pittsburgh Blue, Muffuletta, Good Earth
http://store.parasole.com/index.php?main_page=index&cPath=7
Dixie’s/Emmett’s/Saji-ya: Buy $100 and get $20 gift certificate free (can use at all restaurants)
Dixie’s | Emmett’s | Saji-ya
LOCAL RESTAURANTS
6 Smith: Buy $100, get $25
In person or by phone 952-698-7900
7th Street Social: Buy $50, Get $10; Buy $100, Get $25
In person or phone: 2176 7th St., West St. Paul, MN 55116 [651-330-4688]
Avenida Cocina & Bar: Buy $100, Get $25
In person: http://avenidamn.com/
Barrio: Buy $100, Get $25 (in-store only)
www.barriotequila.com
Birch’s on the Lake: Buy $100 and get $20 gift certificate free
http://www.birchsonthelake.com/
Birchwood Cafe: Buy $100, Get $20 (good Jan-March 2017)
www.birchwoodcafe.com
Bloomington ChopHouse: buy $100, get $25
http://www.bloomingtonchophouse.com/index.asp
Bonefish Grill: Buy $50, Get a $10 bonus gift card (valid from 1/1-2/10/17)
https://www.bonefishgrill.com/gift-cards
Broders’ Pasta Bar, Terzo and Cucina: Buy $100, Get $20
http://store.broders.com/categories/Gift-Card/
BLVD Kitchen & Bar: Buy $100, Get $25
In person at http://www.blvdkitchen.com/
Burger Burger: For every $25 spent, receive a $5 coupon.
In person at MOA only, http://eatburgerburger.com/
Cafe Ena/Costa Blanca/La Fresca/Rincon 38: Buy $100, Get $20
http://www.cafeenampls.com/
Chianti Grill: Buy $100, Get $25
https://easysecurecheckout.com/chianti/giftcards.cfm
Ciatti’s Ristorante:Buy $100 get 10 percent off, buy $200 get 15 percent off, Buy $500 get 20 percent off
www.ciattisristorante.com
Clive’s Roadhouse: Buy $50 get a $10 Clive’s Holiday Cash (good Jan-March 2017)
www.clivesroadhouse.net
Cooper Irish Pub: Buy $100, Get $50
http://www.cooperpub.com/
CoV Wayzata: Buy $100, Get $20 Bonus (Jan-May 1, 2017)
http://www.covwayzata.com/holiday-gift-cards/
Davanni’s: Buy $25, Get $5 bonus card (valid Jan-March 2017)
http://www.davannis.com/giftcard
FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar: Buy $100, Get $20 (Valid downtown Minneapolis & MOA)
http://www.firelakerestaurant.com/index.php
Fogo de Chao: Buy $150, Get $25 holiday bonus card
https://fogodechao.com/location/minneapolis
Gianni’s Steakhouse: Buy $100 and get $20 gift certificate free
https://www.giannis-steakhouse.com/home
Granite City Food & Brewery: Buy $25, Get a $5 Bonus Gift Card
www.gcfb.net
Harriet’s Inn: Buy $100 get $20 (valid Jan-Feb 2017)
http://www.harrietsinn.com/gift-cards/
Hello Pizza : Buy $25, Get A Free Slice (In store only)
3904 Sunnyside Rd, Edina, MN 55424
The Herkimer Pub & Brewery: Buy $50, get a $15 gift card for free
www.theherkimer.com
Jax Cafe: Buy $150, get $25 bonus card (valid in 2017)
www.jaxcafe.com
Joe Senser’s: Buy $50, get $10 free
In-person at Roseville and Bloomington locations
Kieran’s Irish Pub: Buy $100, Get $50
http://www.kierans.com/
Kincaid’s: Buy $100, Get $20 bonus card (Jan-March 2015)
http://www.kincaids.com/giftcards.php
Lela: Buy $100, Get 1 night stay at Sheraton Bloomington (Thu-Sun nights in 2017)
Must buy in person: www.lelarestaurant.com
The Liffey: Buy $100, Get $50
http://theliffey.com/
Lindey’s Prime Steak House: Buy $100, Get $20
www.theplaceforsteak.com
The Local: Buy $100, Get $50
http://the-local.com/
Lucky’s 13 Pub: Buy $50, Get $10
http://www.luckys13pub.com/
The Mad Hatter Restaurant & Tea Room: Buy $50, get $10 bonus certificate; buy $100 get $25 bonus certificate
https://squareup.com/market/madhatteranoka
The Malt Shop: Buy $50, Get a $5 bonus card
www.themaltshoprestaurant.com
Masu Sushi & Robata: Buy a $100 gift card, get a $25 gift card for you! ($25 card valid 1/1/17-3/31/17)
http://masusushiandrobata.com/
Meritage: Buy $100, get $20 “gift givers” certificate after Dec. 1
https://squareup.com/market/meritage-3
Marin Restaurant: Buy $100, get $25
http://www.marinrestaurant.com/contact/
Mill Valley Kitchen: Buy $100, get $25
http://www.millvalleykitchen.com/gift-certificates/
Murray’s Restaurant: Buy $100, get $25
http://www.murraysrestaurant.com/gift-cards.html
Nonna Rossa: Buy $50, Get $10 promotional gift certificate
http://www.nonnarosaswinebar.com/productinfo_v3.aspx?productid=GIFT-CARD
Oceanaire: Buy $100, get $20 (for use Jan-May 2017)
http://www.theoceanaire.com/GiftCards.aspx
Original Pancake House: Buy $50 get $10; buy $100 get $25
www.ophmn.com
Park Tavern: Buy $100 Get $50
In person at http://parktavern.net/
Pizza Luce: Spend $100 get $25
https://pizzaluce.com/
Pizzeria Lola: Buy $100, Get $20
http://www.pizzerialola.com/
Prima Restaurant: Spend $100, get $20
http://primampls.com/promotions/
Porterhouse: Spend $100, Get $25
https://easysecurecheckout.com/chianti/giftcards.cfm
Primo Plates & Pours (Prior Lake): Spend $100, Get $25; Spend $50 get $10
In person only: www.primolonglake.com
Punch Pizza: Buy $25 gift card, get FREE Margherita pizza (or $ equivalent off any pizza) from 11/24-12/31.
http://punchpizza.corecommerce.com/Gift-Card-p21.html
Red Cow: Buy $50, Get $15 bonus card (valid Jan. 1 – March 31, 2017)
http://redcowmn.com/gift-cards/
Rudolph’s Ribs/St. Clair Broiler: Buy $100, Get $25
http://www.therosgroup.com/ordereze/GiftBaskets/BasketDetails.aspx?BasketID=1
Rudy’s Redeye Grill: Buy $100, Get $20
In person: http://www.rudysredeye.com/fnimall/gift_certificates.phtml
Sample Room: Spend $100, Get $26
http://the-sample-room.com/sample-gift-cards
Sea Change: Buy $100, get $20
In person: http://seachangempls.com/
Shout House: Buy $50, Get $20
http://www.shouthousempls.com/mpls/se-holiday-gift-card.asp
Smack Shack: Buy $100 and get $25 gift certificate free
http://www.smack-shack.com/product-category/gift-cards/
Sweet Pea’s Public House: Buy $100 get $20 (valid Jan-Feb 2017)
http://www.sweetpeaspub.com/gift-cards/
Union: Buy $100, get $25.
In person at: http://unionmpls.com/
Or online at: http://khgiftcards.com/
Vanilla Bean Restaurant (Two Harbors, MN): Buy $100, Get $25; $50 get $10; $25 get $5
http://www.thevanillabean.com/product/vanilla-bean-gift-certificates/
Victor’s on Water: Buy $100, get $20
In person: http://victorsonwaterstreet.com/
Yard House: Buy $50, get $10 bonus
http://www.yardhouse.com/gift-cards
Yarusso-Bros. Italian Restaurant: Buy $100 in gift certificates, get $10 in gift certificates free
www.yarussos.com
Vivo in Apple Valley (formerly Enjoy!): Buy $100, get $20
http://vivomn.com/vivo-gift-cards/
Zen Box Izakaya: Spend $100, Get $25 (good in Jan 2017)
http://www.zenboxizakaya.com/
NATIONAL CHAINS
Applebee’s: Buy $50 get $10
http://applebees.com/gift-cards
Bakers Square: Buy $25 get $5
http://www.bakerssquare.com/giftcards/
Benihana: Buy $50, get a $10 bonus card (valid 1/2-3/31/17)
www.benihana.com
Biaggi’s: Buy $100, get a free $15 Holiday Bonus Award Card (valid 1/1-3/31/17)
www.biaggis.com
Buca: Spend $50, get $10 (good Jan. 2016-Feb. 2017)
http://www.bucadibeppo.com/gift-cards/
Capital Grille: Buy $500, get $50
https://gift.thecapitalgrille.com/giftcard/
Crooked Pint Ale House: Buy $100 get $20 (valid Jan-Feb 2017)
http://www.crookedpint.com/gift-cards/
Doolittles Woodfire Grill: Buy $100, get $20
http://www.doolittles.com/
Famous Dave’s: Spend $25, Get $5 bonus card (January-February 2017)
https://wwws.givex.com/cws/famousdaves/consumer/main/home.py
Green Mill: Buy $100, Get $20 (valid Jan-Feb 2017)
http://www.greenmill.com/gift-cards
Hooters: Buy $25 get $5 bonus (redeemable through 2/28/16, in-store only)
https://giftcards.hooters.com/Default.aspx?id=643
Leeann Chin: Buy $25, Get $5; Buy $40, Get $10 voucher (in-store only, use voucher in Jan.)
http://www.leeannchin.com/gift_cards.php
Outback: Spend $100, get $20 (good January – February 10, 2016
http://www.outback.com/gift-card/
Papa Johns: Buy $25, get a free large 1-topping pizza (expires 1/25/17)
www.papajohns.com
Pei Wei Asian Diner: Buy $50, get a $10 bonus card (valid 11/11/15-1/4/17)
www.peiwei.com
P.F. Chang’s: Buy $100, get $20 bonus card valid 1/1-3/31/16
www.pfchangs.com
Pizza Ranch: Buy $50, get $5 free in January 2015
www.pizzaranch.com
Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Buy $25, get a free sandwich card. Offer valid through 12/31
www.potbelly.com
Red Lobster: Buy $50, get a $10 bonus coupon or a free appetizer (valid January 2017)
www.redlobster.com
Redstone American Grill: Buy $100, get free $25 reward card
www.redstonegrill.com
Smashburger: Buy $25, Get $5 in Smash Cash for every $25 gift card purchased through 12/31 (Smash Cash valid 1/1-1/31/17)
www.smashburger.com
TGIFridays: Spend $25 get $5 bonus
http://www.tgifridays.com/giftcards
