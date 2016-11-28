Best 2016 Holiday Restaurant Gift Card Deals In Minnesota

It’s the best time of the year if you’re looking for a great deal on restaurant gift cards. Spend $100, get $20. Spend $100, get $25. Spend $25, get $5. It’s the perfect way to say “thank you” to coworkers, or your babysitter, or a great gift for family and friends.

I’ve compiled a list of the currently active Best Restaurant Gift Card Deals for Minneapolis, St. Paul, and the suburbs. Because deals keep getting announced, bookmark this page, and I’ll keep updating it throughout the 2016 holiday season. Most of these gift card deals can be redeemed at the online link, but some are in-store only.

If you know of other deals that should be on the list, send me an email.

RESTAURANT GROUPS

Axel’s Bonfire: Buy $100, get $30

http://bonfirewoodfirecooking.com/product-category/gift-cards/

Blue Plate Restaurant Group: Spend $100, get $25 for you (Jan-March 2017)

Mercury Dining Room, Freehouse, Edina Grill, Highland Grill, Longfellow Grill, 3 Squares Restaurant, Groveland Tap, Bottle Rocket, The Lowry

http://www.blueplaterestaurantco.com/gift-cards/

Broadway Pizza: Buy $50, Get a free $10 gift voucher

www.broadwaypizzaminneapolis.com

CRAVE: Buy $100, get $25

http://craveamerica.com/gift-cards/

D’Amico Restaurants: Buy $100 get $20

D’Amico & Sons, Café Lurcat, Campiello, Parma 8200

http://www.damico.com/gift_card/

Hemisphere Restaurants: Spend $25, Get $5 ($100 – get $25)

Mission American, Atlas Grill, Diggity Grill, Good to Go, Tavern Grill, Tavern on France

http://www.hrprestaurants.com/shop/

IBH (Irish Born Hospitality): Buy $100 Get $20

O’Donovan’s Pub, Jake O’Connor’s and Lola’s on the Lake

http://ibhmn.com/collections/gift-certificates

Jester Concepts: Buy $100, get $25 bonus card (used in 2017)

Borough/Parlor, Monello/Constantine, Coup D’etat, Maple Tavern

http://jesterconcepts.com/gift-cards/

Lettuce Entertain You Restaurant Group: Spend $100, Get $25

Big Bowl, Wildfire, Magic Pan Crepe, Tucci Benucch, Twin City Grill,

http://www.leye.com/gift-cards

Madison Restaurant Group: Buy $100 and get $25 gift certificate free (can use at all restaurants)

Fitzgerald’s, Ox Cart Ale House, PUBLIC Kitchen + Bar, Handsome Hog

In store only.

Morrissey Restaurant Group: $100 gift card, 5 $20 promo gift cards

St. Paul Grill, Pazzaluna, Tria, M St. Cafe, Lobby Bar at St. Paul Hotel, Kendall’s Tavern

http://www.stpaulgrill.com/store/results/

Parasole Restaurants: $100 for them, $25 for you

Manny’s, Mozza Mia, Libertine, Burger Jones, Chino Latino, Salut, Pittsburgh Blue, Muffuletta, Good Earth

http://store.parasole.com/index.php?main_page=index&cPath=7

Dixie’s/Emmett’s/Saji-ya: Buy $100 and get $20 gift certificate free (can use at all restaurants)

Dixie’s | Emmett’s | Saji-ya

LOCAL RESTAURANTS

6 Smith: Buy $100, get $25

In person or by phone 952-698-7900

7th Street Social: Buy $50, Get $10; Buy $100, Get $25

In person or phone: 2176 7th St., West St. Paul, MN 55116 [651-330-4688]

Avenida Cocina & Bar: Buy $100, Get $25

In person: http://avenidamn.com/

Barrio: Buy $100, Get $25 (in-store only)

www.barriotequila.com

Birch’s on the Lake: Buy $100 and get $20 gift certificate free

http://www.birchsonthelake.com/

Birchwood Cafe: Buy $100, Get $20 (good Jan-March 2017)

www.birchwoodcafe.com

Bloomington ChopHouse: buy $100, get $25

http://www.bloomingtonchophouse.com/index.asp

Bonefish Grill: Buy $50, Get a $10 bonus gift card (valid from 1/1-2/10/17)

https://www.bonefishgrill.com/gift-cards

Broders’ Pasta Bar, Terzo and Cucina: Buy $100, Get $20

http://store.broders.com/categories/Gift-Card/

BLVD Kitchen & Bar: Buy $100, Get $25

In person at http://www.blvdkitchen.com/

Burger Burger: For every $25 spent, receive a $5 coupon.

In person at MOA only, http://eatburgerburger.com/

Cafe Ena/Costa Blanca/La Fresca/Rincon 38: Buy $100, Get $20

http://www.cafeenampls.com/

Chianti Grill: Buy $100, Get $25

https://easysecurecheckout.com/chianti/giftcards.cfm

Ciatti’s Ristorante:Buy $100 get 10 percent off, buy $200 get 15 percent off, Buy $500 get 20 percent off

www.ciattisristorante.com

Clive’s Roadhouse: Buy $50 get a $10 Clive’s Holiday Cash (good Jan-March 2017)

www.clivesroadhouse.net

Cooper Irish Pub: Buy $100, Get $50

http://www.cooperpub.com/

CoV Wayzata: Buy $100, Get $20 Bonus (Jan-May 1, 2017)

http://www.covwayzata.com/holiday-gift-cards/

Davanni’s: Buy $25, Get $5 bonus card (valid Jan-March 2017)

http://www.davannis.com/giftcard

FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar: Buy $100, Get $20 (Valid downtown Minneapolis & MOA)

http://www.firelakerestaurant.com/index.php

Fogo de Chao: Buy $150, Get $25 holiday bonus card

https://fogodechao.com/location/minneapolis

Gianni’s Steakhouse: Buy $100 and get $20 gift certificate free

https://www.giannis-steakhouse.com/home

Granite City Food & Brewery: Buy $25, Get a $5 Bonus Gift Card

www.gcfb.net

Harriet’s Inn: Buy $100 get $20 (valid Jan-Feb 2017)

http://www.harrietsinn.com/gift-cards/

Hello Pizza : Buy $25, Get A Free Slice (In store only)

3904 Sunnyside Rd, Edina, MN 55424

The Herkimer Pub & Brewery: Buy $50, get a $15 gift card for free

www.theherkimer.com

Jax Cafe: Buy $150, get $25 bonus card (valid in 2017)

www.jaxcafe.com

Joe Senser’s: Buy $50, get $10 free

In-person at Roseville and Bloomington locations

Kieran’s Irish Pub: Buy $100, Get $50

http://www.kierans.com/

Kincaid’s: Buy $100, Get $20 bonus card (Jan-March 2015)

http://www.kincaids.com/giftcards.php

Lela: Buy $100, Get 1 night stay at Sheraton Bloomington (Thu-Sun nights in 2017)

Must buy in person: www.lelarestaurant.com

The Liffey: Buy $100, Get $50

http://theliffey.com/

Lindey’s Prime Steak House: Buy $100, Get $20

www.theplaceforsteak.com

The Local: Buy $100, Get $50

http://the-local.com/

Lucky’s 13 Pub: Buy $50, Get $10

http://www.luckys13pub.com/

The Mad Hatter Restaurant & Tea Room: Buy $50, get $10 bonus certificate; buy $100 get $25 bonus certificate

https://squareup.com/market/madhatteranoka

The Malt Shop: Buy $50, Get a $5 bonus card

www.themaltshoprestaurant.com

Masu Sushi & Robata: Buy a $100 gift card, get a $25 gift card for you! ($25 card valid 1/1/17-3/31/17)

http://masusushiandrobata.com/

Meritage: Buy $100, get $20 “gift givers” certificate after Dec. 1

https://squareup.com/market/meritage-3

Marin Restaurant: Buy $100, get $25

http://www.marinrestaurant.com/contact/

Mill Valley Kitchen: Buy $100, get $25

http://www.millvalleykitchen.com/gift-certificates/

Murray’s Restaurant: Buy $100, get $25

http://www.murraysrestaurant.com/gift-cards.html

Nonna Rossa: Buy $50, Get $10 promotional gift certificate

http://www.nonnarosaswinebar.com/productinfo_v3.aspx?productid=GIFT-CARD

Oceanaire: Buy $100, get $20 (for use Jan-May 2017)

http://www.theoceanaire.com/GiftCards.aspx

Original Pancake House: Buy $50 get $10; buy $100 get $25

www.ophmn.com

Park Tavern: Buy $100 Get $50

In person at http://parktavern.net/

Pizza Luce: Spend $100 get $25

https://pizzaluce.com/

Pizzeria Lola: Buy $100, Get $20

http://www.pizzerialola.com/

Prima Restaurant: Spend $100, get $20

http://primampls.com/promotions/

Porterhouse: Spend $100, Get $25

https://easysecurecheckout.com/chianti/giftcards.cfm

Primo Plates & Pours (Prior Lake): Spend $100, Get $25; Spend $50 get $10

In person only: www.primolonglake.com

Punch Pizza: Buy $25 gift card, get FREE Margherita pizza (or $ equivalent off any pizza) from 11/24-12/31.

http://punchpizza.corecommerce.com/Gift-Card-p21.html

Red Cow: Buy $50, Get $15 bonus card (valid Jan. 1 – March 31, 2017)

http://redcowmn.com/gift-cards/

Rudolph’s Ribs/St. Clair Broiler: Buy $100, Get $25

http://www.therosgroup.com/ordereze/GiftBaskets/BasketDetails.aspx?BasketID=1

Rudy’s Redeye Grill: Buy $100, Get $20

In person: http://www.rudysredeye.com/fnimall/gift_certificates.phtml

Sample Room: Spend $100, Get $26

http://the-sample-room.com/sample-gift-cards

Sea Change: Buy $100, get $20

In person: http://seachangempls.com/

Shout House: Buy $50, Get $20

http://www.shouthousempls.com/mpls/se-holiday-gift-card.asp

Smack Shack: Buy $100 and get $25 gift certificate free

http://www.smack-shack.com/product-category/gift-cards/

Sweet Pea’s Public House: Buy $100 get $20 (valid Jan-Feb 2017)

http://www.sweetpeaspub.com/gift-cards/

Union: Buy $100, get $25.

In person at: http://unionmpls.com/

Or online at: http://khgiftcards.com/

Vanilla Bean Restaurant (Two Harbors, MN): Buy $100, Get $25; $50 get $10; $25 get $5

http://www.thevanillabean.com/product/vanilla-bean-gift-certificates/

Victor’s on Water: Buy $100, get $20

In person: http://victorsonwaterstreet.com/

Yard House: Buy $50, get $10 bonus

http://www.yardhouse.com/gift-cards

Yarusso-Bros. Italian Restaurant: Buy $100 in gift certificates, get $10 in gift certificates free

www.yarussos.com

Vivo in Apple Valley (formerly Enjoy!): Buy $100, get $20

http://vivomn.com/vivo-gift-cards/

Zen Box Izakaya: Spend $100, Get $25 (good in Jan 2017)

http://www.zenboxizakaya.com/

NATIONAL CHAINS

Applebee’s: Buy $50 get $10

http://applebees.com/gift-cards

Bakers Square: Buy $25 get $5

http://www.bakerssquare.com/giftcards/

Benihana: Buy $50, get a $10 bonus card (valid 1/2-3/31/17)

www.benihana.com

Biaggi’s: Buy $100, get a free $15 Holiday Bonus Award Card (valid 1/1-3/31/17)

www.biaggis.com

Buca: Spend $50, get $10 (good Jan. 2016-Feb. 2017)

http://www.bucadibeppo.com/gift-cards/

Capital Grille: Buy $500, get $50

https://gift.thecapitalgrille.com/giftcard/

Crooked Pint Ale House: Buy $100 get $20 (valid Jan-Feb 2017)

http://www.crookedpint.com/gift-cards/

Doolittles Woodfire Grill: Buy $100, get $20

http://www.doolittles.com/

Famous Dave’s: Spend $25, Get $5 bonus card (January-February 2017)

https://wwws.givex.com/cws/famousdaves/consumer/main/home.py

Green Mill: Buy $100, Get $20 (valid Jan-Feb 2017)

http://www.greenmill.com/gift-cards

Hooters: Buy $25 get $5 bonus (redeemable through 2/28/16, in-store only)

https://giftcards.hooters.com/Default.aspx?id=643

Leeann Chin: Buy $25, Get $5; Buy $40, Get $10 voucher (in-store only, use voucher in Jan.)

http://www.leeannchin.com/gift_cards.php

Outback: Spend $100, get $20 (good January – February 10, 2016

http://www.outback.com/gift-card/

Papa Johns: Buy $25, get a free large 1-topping pizza (expires 1/25/17)

www.papajohns.com

Pei Wei Asian Diner: Buy $50, get a $10 bonus card (valid 11/11/15-1/4/17)

www.peiwei.com

P.F. Chang’s: Buy $100, get $20 bonus card valid 1/1-3/31/16

www.pfchangs.com

Pizza Ranch: Buy $50, get $5 free in January 2015

www.pizzaranch.com

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Buy $25, get a free sandwich card. Offer valid through 12/31

www.potbelly.com

Red Lobster: Buy $50, get a $10 bonus coupon or a free appetizer (valid January 2017)

www.redlobster.com

Redstone American Grill: Buy $100, get free $25 reward card

www.redstonegrill.com

Smashburger: Buy $25, Get $5 in Smash Cash for every $25 gift card purchased through 12/31 (Smash Cash valid 1/1-1/31/17)

www.smashburger.com

TGIFridays: Spend $25 get $5 bonus

http://www.tgifridays.com/giftcards