Paisley Park: 4-Day ‘Celebration 2017’ Will Mark Anniversary Of Prince’s Death

November 28, 2016 1:15 PM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — To mark one year since the passing of Prince, Paisley Park announced that it will be hosting a four-day “Celebration 2017” event in April.

According to Paisley Park’s website, the event will be “bringing together musicians, creative personnel, special guests and friends who worked closest with Prince and knew him best.”’

Musical guests that have been scheduled to appear include The Revolution, Morris Day & The Time, New Power Generation, and Liv Warfield & Shelby J with members of 3rdEyeGirl.

The four-day event begins on April 20 and will feature live music, panel discussions and presentations on “Prince’s tremendous talent, influence and importance as a composer, musician, producer, live performer and filmmaker.”

Tickets are available now. General admission tickets are priced at $499 and VIP Passes will go for $999.

General admission includes up for five hours of event programming a day and VIP passes will add VIP concert seating, on-site parking, photo and autograph opportunities with special guests, exclusive merchandise and a meal pass.

There are no individual day passes at this time.

