With New Bins, St. Paul Hopes To Make Recycling Easier

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Residents of St. Paul will be getting used to a new way in their efforts to be green.

The city is changing from putting bins on front curbs to alley pick-up, and that means new recycling carts for residents. It’s a response from people saying they want recycling to be easier.

“St. Paul has always been a leader in recycling,” Mayor Chris Coleman said. “It’s one of the core values that we have, to be a green and sustainable community. But we noticed over the years that our recycling rates were leveling off, and we wanted to make sure tha we were doing what we could to revitalize and increase those recycling rates.”

The city is delivering the carts now. The new system will begin in January.