DAPL Protesters Close Accounts With Wells Fargo, US Bank

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As people across the country plan on closing their accounts with U.S. Bank and Wells Fargo as part of a protest against the Dakota Access Pipeline, some are protesting more directly in downtown Minneapolis.
A number of people showed up at the new Wells Fargo buildings near the U.S. Bank Stadium to protest the pipeline. Reports from the scene said that there were a number of Minneapolis Police Department squad cars lined up near 4th Street South and Portland Avenue.
The account-closing protest includes Twin Cities branches.
A group of organizations, including Native Lives Matter and MN350, is leading the effort. They say the reason they’re cancelling their accounts is because both banks are still financing the companies building the pipeline.
“It’s time for banks to stop financing destruction,” said Ulla Nilsen, Corporate Accountability Organizer with MN350. “Until the banks withdraw all support for fossil fuel companies that violate indigenous treaty rights and put our drinking water and climate at risk, we will withdraw our money from the banks. We cannot allow our savings to contribute to the continuing human rights abuses and environmental disaster taking place at Standing Rock.”
The protests are happening nationwide.
One Comment
I’m not sure who you’re referring to when you say “little children”, but when I think of selfish, bratty behavior, I immediately think of these banks. Pure greed and selfish ambition drives them. They have no concern for the public good, for the health of our children or the future of our grandchildren. Just profit-that is all they care about. This is no game.
Like stepping on a giants toes, no much impact
Every day more people are waking up to how wrong it is for the banks to be funding this pipeline. Today was only one day and actually, in Minnesota, it was effective enough for the Wells Fargo corporate big wigs to agree to meet with tribal elders. But we’re not stopping there. They may be the toes of a giant but getting them repeatedly stepped on , harder each time, is going to finally get annoying as hell! That, and growing numbers of people taking their money elsewhere, will eventually spook the shareholders. And well they SHOULD be spooked!