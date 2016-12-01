St. Paul Mayor Coleman Says He Won’t Seek Re-Election

December 1, 2016 4:10 PM
Filed Under: Chris Coleman, St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mayor Chris Coleman says he won’t run for St. Paul’s top job again as he considers a run for governor.

Coleman announced Thursday at a St. Paul brewery that he won’t run for a fourth term as mayor in 2017. Coleman, a Democrat, has said he’ll decide on a gubernatorial bid in the next month.

There’s expected to be a wide field of candidates from both parties jockeying for the governor’s office when Gov. Mark Dayton’s second term expires in 2018. One Democrat, Rep. Erin Murphy, has already launched a campaign.

Coleman counts the Green Line light-rail train connecting St. Paul with Minneapolis, a new baseball stadium and incoming professional soccer stadium among his top accomplishments.

He briefly flirted with a run for governor in 2010 before deciding against it.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

  1. Pizzed Doff (@PizzedD) says:
    December 1, 2016 at 11:26 pm

    Convince Betsy Wetsy not to run again in Mpls.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia