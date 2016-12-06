Zimmer Returns To Vikings Practice After Eye Surgery

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings are back and rested from last Thursday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys. That’s the good news.

So is their head coach. So now the focus moves to Jacksonville Sunday, and the December playoff push. Mike Zimmer returned to practice on Tuesday, this time it’s an even bigger patch that covers his surgically-repaired eye.

But he obviously wanted to send a message to his team, and he did.

“He is one tough dude. Knowing Zim, I would expect nothing less. He’s the toughest guy I know. I’m just happy that he’s back,” offensive lineman Alex Boone said.

But Mike Zimmer’s return is not the only thing missing from this team. Too many self-inflicted wounds, and they believe if they take care of themselves, then they still have a chance to go to the playoffs.

The key ingredient is not so much who they play, but how they play. Translation: Don’t make dumb mistakes.

“Yeah obviously I think coach has talked a lot about it already this week. Just doing your job and not doing too much,” wide receiver Adam Thielen said. “Obviously taking care of the football and just not shooting ourselves in the foot. Not beating ourselves.”

See this late in the football season with a postseason spot on the line, it’s different.

“This is a stretch where it’s going to be some of the most physical football. You’ve got to be tough-minded and disciplined,” Terence Newman said. “Go out and play for each other, play sound football.”

And that’s the tone they are trying to establish, that what you do for yourself translates to what you do for the team. And that matters right now, a lot.

“I think you can see we’ve been beating ourselves so we’re 6-6,” fullback Zach Line said. “So we need to stop beating ourselves and we’ve got a good opportunity to finish out strong. It’s one week at a time but for us, the playoffs start today.”