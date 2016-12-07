Winter Weather: Arctic Blast | Latest Forecast | WCCO Weather Center | Live RadarClosings & Delays

Investigation Continues After Man Dies In MPD Custody

December 7, 2016 7:54 AM
Hennepin County Medical Center, Richfield, Shakopee

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials are continuing to investigate after a Minneapolis man died while in police custody earlier this week.

The Star Tribune reported 48-year-old Gerard Ryan was booked into the Hennepin County jail just after midnight Friday. He had led officers on a chase from Shakopee to Richfield.

Police said Ryan died around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night after being taken to HCMC.

The medical examiner’s office said additional toxicology testing is needed.

Comments

One Comment

  1. LibbersReek (@LibbersReek) says:
    December 7, 2016 at 9:16 am

    ..can you help me out and tell me why his death should matter? just asking as seems he didn’t care about ours. 😉

    Reply
  2. Cheryl Turner says:
    December 10, 2016 at 9:37 pm

    of course his death matters. What happened? why does someone die when in the custody of law enforcement? we all need to know who dropped the ball.His life matters,and you should be ashamed

    Reply

