Fmr. Mpls. Principal Charged For Misusing District Credit Card

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A former Minneapolis school principal is facing charges of theft for allegedly making over $16,000 in suspicious purchases with a district credit card.

According to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, 55-year-old Anne DePerry has been charged with three counts of theft by swindle.

DePerry, who was formerly the principal of Whittier International School, is accused of using the district credit card for more than $11,000 worth of purchases for personal uses and over $5,000 worth of suspicious purchases.

According to a criminal complaint, a random audit of the district in October 2015 found DePerry had used the card at a hat store overseas.

The auditor then looked into six weeks of charges and found several others that were not school-related.

According to the complaint, the auditor contacted DePerry and she said she must have used the card by mistake. She offered to write a check for the charges turned up.

The auditor refused and looked further into DePerry’s usage of the card.

The complaint stated that the complete audit found from December 2013 through September 2015, DePerry made $11,830 personal charges and $5,440 suspicious charges.

Furthermore, the auditor said it was unlikely that DePerry could use the card by mistake as she had said since every time she used it she had to sign into the school district’s system and upload receipts.

DePerry resigned from her position in November 2015.