Mortenson, Berwald Roofing Reach Settlement In Stadium Worker’s Death

December 8, 2016 12:52 PM
Filed Under: Berwald Roofing, Jeramie Gruber, Mortenson Construction, U.S. Bank Stadium

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two of the main companies to build U.S. Bank Stadium reached a settlement with the Minnesota Occupational Safety and Health Administration over a worker’s death onsite in August of 2014.

The two companies, Mortenson Construction and Berwald Roofing, were originally fined a combined total of nearly $175,000 by OSHA for safety violations in the death of 35-year-old Jeramie Gruber of Faribault. Gruber slid down roofing during the stadium’s construction and broke through a guardrail, falling more than 50 feet to his death.

Another worker was seriously hurt in the incident.

State officials say a settlement has been reached in the case, and Mortenson and Berwald Roofing will combine to pay $147,500 in fines. Berwald Roofing is paying $113,200 for three OSHA violations, while Mortenson is paying $34,300 for one violation.

