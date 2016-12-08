Mortenson, Berwald Roofing Reach Settlement In Stadium Worker’s Death

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two of the main companies to build U.S. Bank Stadium reached a settlement with the Minnesota Occupational Safety and Health Administration over a worker’s death onsite in August of 2014.
The two companies, Mortenson Construction and Berwald Roofing, were originally fined a combined total of nearly $175,000 by OSHA for safety violations in the death of 35-year-old Jeramie Gruber of Faribault. Gruber slid down roofing during the stadium’s construction and broke through a guardrail, falling more than 50 feet to his death.
Another worker was seriously hurt in the incident.
State officials say a settlement has been reached in the case, and Mortenson and Berwald Roofing will combine to pay $147,500 in fines. Berwald Roofing is paying $113,200 for three OSHA violations, while Mortenson is paying $34,300 for one violation.
