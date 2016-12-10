3 Families Displaced After Apartment Fire In Hibbing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A fire at an apartment building in northern Minnesota displaced three families Saturday.
According to the Hibbing Fire Department, just before 9 a.m. a fire started in the basement of a four-unit apartment complex on the 1600 block of Third Avenue East.
Three of the four units were occupied at the time of the fire, according to the fire department. The American Red Cross is assisting the families.
The building sustained fire, smoke and water damage totaling an estimated $140,000 in damages, according to the fire department.
No one was injured. The fire was officially declared out around 11:45 a.m.
Two of the four apartments had working smoke alarms. The cause is still under investigation.
