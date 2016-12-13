MARY TYLER MOORE DIES: Obit | Amelia's '02 Interview | Behind The Scenes w/ Dave Moore In '73 | Mpls. & MTM

10 Gophers Football Players Suspended Indefinitely

December 13, 2016 8:39 PM
Filed Under: Gophers Football

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — University of Minnesota officials announced the indefinite suspension of ten Gophers football players Tuesday night.

Officials did not elaborate on the details of the mass suspension due to student privacy restrictions, but they did name the players: Ray Buford, Carlton Djam, Seth Green, KiAnte Hardin, Dior Johnson, Tamarion Johnson, Kobe McCrary, Antonio Shenault, Mark Williams and Antoine Winfield Jr.

Four of those players — Dior Johnson, Ray Buford, Tamarion Johnson and KiAnte Hardin — were originally suspended in September for violating team rules.

The Gophers’ next match-up, the National Funding Holiday Bowl, is scheduled for Dec. 27 against Washington State.

Comments

One Comment

Comments are closed.

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question
Ski Report

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia