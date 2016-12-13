10 Gophers Football Players Suspended Indefinitely

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — University of Minnesota officials announced the indefinite suspension of ten Gophers football players Tuesday night.
Officials did not elaborate on the details of the mass suspension due to student privacy restrictions, but they did name the players: Ray Buford, Carlton Djam, Seth Green, KiAnte Hardin, Dior Johnson, Tamarion Johnson, Kobe McCrary, Antonio Shenault, Mark Williams and Antoine Winfield Jr.
Four of those players — Dior Johnson, Ray Buford, Tamarion Johnson and KiAnte Hardin — were originally suspended in September for violating team rules.
The Gophers’ next match-up, the National Funding Holiday Bowl, is scheduled for Dec. 27 against Washington State.
