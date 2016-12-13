Survey: Franken Gets A Bit Of Support For 2020 Bid

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — He doesn’t have Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders numbers, but Sen. Al Franken’s name is on the lips of at least a few people for 2020.
Public Policy Polling has released the results of its first survey of Democratic Party presidential candidates for the next election cycle.
Vice president Biden was at the top of the list with 31 percent, and 2016 hopeful Sanders got 24 percent. In third place among the polled Democratic voters, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, with 16 percent.
Franken registered a 3 percent in the poll, putting him in the company of New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker (4 percent) and New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (3 percent).
No one registered higher than those aforementioned six on the poll, though some support was thrown the way of Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and Julian Castro, secretary of housing and urban development.
One Comment
i pick that Castro guy to win. The Socialist Welfare Village has been striving for the perfection his relatives in Cuba have maintained for the last fifty years.
That bench is among the worst I’ve ever seen.. Its good that the bench that i look forward to on my side is much more appealing and not wrong about everything like the demagogues listed above.
It would be great if Franken was elected pres, we would show the world we do not discriminate against mentally handicapped people.