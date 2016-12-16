Vote: Where Is Minnesota’s Best Lefse?

MINNESOTA (WCCO) – With so many Minnesotans having a Scandinavian background, it’s no wonder we know our way around a potato.
From pancakes to dumplings, there are several ways to prepare the starch. But this week, Natalie is looking for it in flatbread form.
That’s right! Natalie is in search of the best lefse Minnesota has to over.
She’s narrowed down the search to three spots. Help her find the best by voting in the poll below! Be sure to tune in Thursday to find out who the winner is.
One Comment
Neil Jones Lefse at Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church!
definitely Jacob’s Lefse in Osakis, Mn. The lefse is so good that even those Scandinavians that used to make their own go to Jacob’s. Bonnie is the best and most caring person you will ever meet.
Lefse is also a Swedish tradition