Vote: Where Is Minnesota’s Best Lefse?

December 16, 2016 10:29 AM
Filed Under: Best Of Minnesota, Lefse, Natalie Nyhus

MINNESOTA (WCCO) – With so many Minnesotans having a Scandinavian background, it’s no wonder we know our way around a potato.

From pancakes to dumplings, there are several ways to prepare the starch. But this week, Natalie is looking for it in flatbread form.

That’s right! Natalie is in search of the best lefse Minnesota has to over.

She’s narrowed down the search to three spots. Help her find the best by voting in the poll below! Be sure to tune in Thursday to find out who the winner is.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Rick Howard (@rlh47158) says:
    December 16, 2016 at 5:32 pm

    Neil Jones Lefse at Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church!

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Rodger Larson says:
    December 17, 2016 at 12:24 pm

    definitely Jacob’s Lefse in Osakis, Mn. The lefse is so good that even those Scandinavians that used to make their own go to Jacob’s. Bonnie is the best and most caring person you will ever meet.

    Reply | Report comment
  3. Stephanie J. Carlson says:
    December 22, 2016 at 10:22 pm

    Lefse is also a Swedish tradition

    Reply | Report comment

