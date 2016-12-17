Charges: Woman Breaks Into Home Twice, Steals & Kills Dog

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A woman is facing charges after allegedly orchestrating two separate burglaries at another woman’s home and stealing and killing her dog.
According to the criminal complaint, Elizabeth Rose Osterbauer, 24, is charged with two counts of second degree burglary.
The complaint states police went to a residence on the 3500 block of Boardman Street in Minneapolis on June 6 on a burglary call.
The occupant was out of town, and a friend who was checking on the residence found cat litter all over the apartment, including in the plugged toilet.
The friend also told police files on two dogs were missing. She said the occupant was in town trying to “reestablish herself” after trying to get away from Osterbauer, whom the occupant had met through a dog rescue agency.
The criminal complaint states the friend said Osterbauer had romantic feelings for the occupant, but she did not reciprocate them.
On Dec. 13, the friend told police she was present when Osterbauer tortured, drugged and killed the occupant’s dog.
Another witness told police she was with Osterbauer when she burglarized the residence in December 2015 and took the occupant’s dog. The witness said Osterbauer took the dog to a state park and killed it by stomping and drowning it.
A male witness told police Osterbauer admitted to killing the dog. He said he was aware of both burglaries, because Osterbauer offered him and his friends $1,000 to commit the second one.
He said Osterbauer had taken a blanket, vet records and other personal items from the occupant.
Osterbauer is in custody.
