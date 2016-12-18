Happy Holidays: Wet Christmas? | Classic Commercials | Reality Check: Santa Claus | Red Kettle, Gold Coin

Sid Hartman Hospitalized After Breaking Hip In Fall

December 18, 2016 10:36 AM
Filed Under: Sid Hartman

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Longtime Twin Cities sports columnist Sid Hartman is in the hospital with a broken hip following a fall on Friday night.

The 96-year-old WCCO Radio personality and Star Tribune columnist underwent surgery Saturday morning at Fairview Southdale Hospital for a broken right hip.

On Sunday Morning Sports Huddle, Hartman’s longtime co-host, Dave Mona, said that Hartman slipped on ice while heading to a birthday party.

“Sid got up, went to the birthday party, gave a little talk, did a solo, as I understand it, of ‘Happy Birthday’, got back into his car and started to not feel so good,” Mona said.

Shortly after, an ambulance was called and Hartman was brought to the hospital.

During surgery, which doctors described as a success, Hartman had a ball socket put in.

“We understand he is resting comfortably right now,” Mona said.

Hartman is expected to be in the hospital for several days before he heads into rehabilitation.

Those wishing to send Hartman get well cards should address them to WCCO Radio.

WCCO Radio
625 2nd Ave. S,
Minneapolis, MN 55402

  1. LibbersReek (@LibbersReek) says:
    December 18, 2016 at 10:53 am

    The poor ol’ tarts brain and speech sadly were leaving him first….hate to hear this as never a good thing when one is old and so frail

