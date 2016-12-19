Happy Holidays: Festive Pets | Worst Christmas Songs | MOA Welcomes Black Santa | Hanukkah Recipes

Delta Air Lines To Decrease MSP Airport Flights

December 19, 2016 5:11 PM
Filed Under: Delta Airlines, MSP Airport

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — You may find it is a little harder to fly Delta Air Lines in and out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport starting next year.

The airline says it is slightly reducing its capacity across the country. MSP is Delta’s second-largest hub.

The airline says fewer seats does not necessarily mean fewer flights; the airline will just be flying different planes.

More people are choosing to fly Delta’s competition in the meantime. Sun Country, Southwest, Spirit and Frontier are all adding seats and destinations out of MSP.

