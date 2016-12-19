Dayton, Daudt Butt Heads As Session Start Date Approaches

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The effort to have a special session of the Minnesota Legislature collapsed last week.

But the regular session of the Minnesota Legislature begins in just two weeks.

Monday in a panel discussion Minnesota’s top lawmakers met with reporters to talk about their top priorities and what they realistically hope to get done.

Legislators have to get a budget bill done — if they don’t, that would trigger a government shutdown.

But perhaps the biggest question mark centers around the person who wasn’t at this forum – Gov. Mark Dayton, who was ill and not able to attend

Minnesota voters gave Republicans majorities in both the Minnesota House and Senate, which means Dayton will have to work with emboldened GOP leaders. House Speaker Kurt Daudt says he believes Republicans have a mandate and admits what has been obvious to everyone — that he and the governor are not getting along.

“I will tell you that the relationship is damaged,” Daudt said. “He has done and said some things that I don’t think were appropriate. I probably have responded in a way that wasn’t the best.”

After talks for a special session collapsed last Friday, the governor pointed the finger at Daudt.

“You can’t negotiate with people who, first of all, just complain, complain,” Dayton said.

Both the DFL and GOP leaders agreed that a fix for skyrocketing Obamacare premiums is a top priority. But Daudt says reform will be complicated by what happens in Washington and will likely take months. That drew fire from Democrats who cited the $1.7 billion surplus.

“The idea that these families have to wait four months for even some sort of the outlines of an answer is inexcusable, I think, when we have it within our power to help Minnesotans,” DFL House Minority Leader-elect Rep. Melissa Hortman said.

Professor Larry Jacobs of the Humphrey School said Minnesotans should not expect much.

“As we have seen, the Democratic governor and the Republican legislature could well be at each other’s throats with little getting done,” he said.

The GOP and DFL leaders also said they believe some form of transportation and tax bills will be passed. And both Republicans and DFLers say this might finally be the year for success for Sunday liquor sales.