4 Things To Know: WI Double Murder Trial, Deadly Berlin Attack & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From a double murder trial in Wisconsin to a deadly attack in Germany, here are the four stories to know for Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Jury Deliberation In Wis. Double Murder

Jury deliberations will get underway in just over an hour in the trial of a Wisconsin man accused of killing a mother and her daughter. Prosecutors say Cristian Nunez killed Courtney Bradford and her 10-year-old daughter before setting her New Richmond house on fire last year. Defense attorneys argued there is a huge lack of physical evidence linking Nunez to the crime scene.

Deadly Berlin Truck Attack

New developments into the deadly truck attack in Germany. Police in Berlin are now questioning whether the person they have in custody is the man responsible for the attack. He was arrested about a mile and a half from the crash scene. At least 12 people were killed…dozens more injured…when a tractor trailer, originating from Poland, barreled into a crowded Christmas market yesterday.

Christmas Delivery Deadlines

Today is the last day to ship your packages using First Class mail service in order to get them to its destination by Christmas. You can also send the package priority mail, the deadline for that is tomorrow, or priority mail express — the deadline for that is on Friday.

Skating At U.S. Bank Stadium

Back by popular demand, U.S. Bank stadium is hosting a second night of inline skating. This tradition started at the Metrodome before it was torn down. Starting Tuesday night and going through March 13 you can skate through the stadium. Dates vary, but inline skating will be open to the public from 5 until 8 pm. Tickets must be purchased at the box office. Click here for more.