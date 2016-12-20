Best Bars In Minnesota To Ring In 2017

By Adrian Schramm 2017 is almost upon us. 2016 was a wild year, with ups and downs aplenty. It’s always hard to say goodbye, but say goodbye we must. Who knows what might happen next year? These Minnesota bars, restaurants, and parties offer the best way to welcome the coming year, offering the finest food, drink, and celebration you could hope for. 2017 looks brightest when you’re bellying up at these bars.

Chanhassen Dinner Theater

501 78th St. W.

Chanhassen, MN 55317

(952) 934-1525

www.chanhassentheatres.com With three options for a show, Camelot, An Andy and Bing Christmas, and Stevie Ray’s Comedy Cabaret to enjoy after dinner and drinks, and plenty of options for late night revelry, like dancing with Michelle Barber and the Chanhassen Orchestra, singing along at the Piano Bar in the Hogarth Lounge, or getting down with the DJ in the Club Theater, all interests and age groups will be well-represented. It will be the ultimate party, with drinks flowing and entertainment all night. Added bonus, you won’t have to deal with any downtown traffic once the party is over. Check the website above for ticket prices and times.

Minneapolis Convention Center (Snowta NYE 2017)

1301 2nd Ave. S.

Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403

(612) 335-6000

www.snowtanye.com Celebrating the new year is a big deal. You wouldn’t want to miss out on the biggest party of 2016 (or 2017, for that matter), would you? The Minneapolis Convention Center goes full festival with the inaugural Snowta NYE bash. Equal parts music festival (with acts like Big Gigantic, Waka Flocka Flame, Hippe Sabotage, Prof, Infected Mushroom, and plenty of others), NYE party (with plenty of champagne to be enjoyed when the ball drops at midnight), and straight bar party where you can truly ring in 2017 with style, it’s your best bet for a night you won’t soon forget.

St. Genevieve

5003 Bryant Ave. S.

Minneapolis, MN 55419

(612) 353-4843

www.facebook.com/stgenevieve If the thought of a bunch of drunken partiers dancing to music you've never heard of sounds like an awful way to spend the evening, there's a quieter, more elegant celebration being held at St. Genevieve. The French-inspired restaurant, still in its first year and already one of the best in the Twin Cities is also a champagne bar. What could be better for New Year's Eve? A special menu will make sure you're ringing in 2017 full and happy, so enjoy small bites with big flavor, and of course plenty of bubbles, for an evening that celebrates the finer things in life.

The Exchange & Alibi Room

B100 10 5th St. S.

Minneapolis, MN 55402

(612) 886-2233

www.theexchangempls.com Recalling the wild nights of New York City’s past, Exchange’s Black & White NYE Ball promises to ring in the future as only Minnesotans can. It’s the soirée you didn’t know you could find beyond the coast, as Minneapolis is no slouch when it comes to a night out on the town. An array of DJs on an award-winning sound system and drink specials until 2am should keep things going. Early bird tickets are still available for $59 if you want to get dolled up without breaking the bank, or, as the New Years’ Eve comes but once a year, go all out and get the VIP with bottle service for $129.