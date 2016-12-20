Happy Holidays: Festive Pets | Worst Christmas Songs | MOA Welcomes Black Santa | Hanukkah Recipes

Mpls. Man Charged In Woman’s Heroin Overdose Death

December 20, 2016 5:44 PM
Filed Under: Emily Briones, Russell Cage

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man faces a third-degree murder charge in connection to the overdose death of a St. Louis Park woman last summer.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office says Russell Jemiel Cage, 39, sold heroin to 25-year-old Emily Briones on June 30 in a McDonald’s parking lot.

Briones became unconscious after taking the drugs, and her friend took her to a Minneapolis hospital, where she died four days later.

Police arranged to have an informant meet Cage to buy heroin from him in a Brooklyn Center parking lot in Dec. 14. He was arrested soon after.

Cage is also charged with two counts of third-degree sale of a narcotic. He could face up to 65 years in prison if convicted of all three charges.

