Mpls. Man Charged In Woman’s Heroin Overdose Death

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man faces a third-degree murder charge in connection to the overdose death of a St. Louis Park woman last summer.
The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office says Russell Jemiel Cage, 39, sold heroin to 25-year-old Emily Briones on June 30 in a McDonald’s parking lot.
Briones became unconscious after taking the drugs, and her friend took her to a Minneapolis hospital, where she died four days later.
Police arranged to have an informant meet Cage to buy heroin from him in a Brooklyn Center parking lot in Dec. 14. He was arrested soon after.
Cage is also charged with two counts of third-degree sale of a narcotic. He could face up to 65 years in prison if convicted of all three charges.
