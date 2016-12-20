2 Injured In Shooting In NE Mpls., Suspect Sought

December 20, 2016 8:12 AM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in Minneapolis are searching for the person involved in a double shooting in Northeast late Monday evening.

According to police, just before 11:30 p.m. officers received a call of a shooting on the 1200 block of Buchanan Street Northeast.

Upon arrival, officers learned there had been two victims – one male and one female.

At the time of the shooting, the female was inside of a vehicle and the male was outside. Both were transported to HCMC and were taken into surgery. As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, both were in stable condition.

Police said it appears as though the suspect was known to at least one of the victims.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Minneapolis Police Department.

