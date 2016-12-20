Mpls. Fire: Recycling Plant On Fire In North Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis firefighters battled windy conditions to put out a structure fire at Northern Metal Recycling on the city’s north side Tuesday.
Around 10:30 a.m., the fire department tweeted that the fire is located on the 1800 block of 2nd Street North. One minute later, the fire department said a second alarm assignment was called.
At a press conference shortly before noon, the Minneapolis Fire Department’s Assistant Chief Charles Brynteson said the fire began inside the building related to some vehicles that were being prepared to be scrapped. Upon arrival, he says crews encountered heavy smoke showing from the roof.
“Immediately went to defensive operations, set up exterior fire fighting,” he said. “A pretty windy day, obviously. These kind of conditions, smoke travels a lot. The building was getting a lot of ventilation so the fire was growing. A good portion of the block was shrouded in smoke when we arrived.”
He said all occupants made it outside safely before fire crews arrived.
Shortly before 1 p.m., fire crews said the fire was under control and will be investigated.
In the morning, fire officials said traffic control had been set up along West Broadway and also on 2nd Street North. The exit to West Broadway from Interstate 94 was also closed.
Recently, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency accused Northern Metal Recycling of providing misleading information and polluting the air in north Minneapolis.