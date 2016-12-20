Law Enforcement Targeting Shoplifting Amid Holiday Rush

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — They are not the crimes that get the most attention, but police say they often lead to much more dangerous activities. It’s why all across the metro, law enforcement agencies are on the lookout for shoplifting.

Officers have recently recovered piles of new clothes, cash and drugs in a holiday enforcement effort they call “The Blitz.”

The undercover operation is underway right now to break up what’s known as “boosters,” or professional shoplifters.

WCCO got a rare look inside to see how police zero in on shady shoppers.

The enforcement begins outside the stores with an unmarked car carrying two undercover police officers, patrolling Eagan parking lots looking for anything suspicious.

“If we see things that aren’t normal — or the way normal people shop — we have to ask ourselves, ‘Why are they doing that?'” Officer Jeff Thul said.

Thul points to a few red flags. He says 21-day temporary permits can be forged, in case a criminal wants to remove a license plate.

“Usually they’re not going to bend that much, and the printing isn’t going to fade that much in 21 days.” he said.

Police also look closely at cars parked in the back of a lot when there are plenty of open spaces, or if groups of people walk into a store separately. Rental cars are also checked.

“It’s another layer of insulation for them,” Officer Thul said.

Thul and Chris Meade make up Eagan’s new Enhanced Patrol Unit, targeting a new twist in crime fighting.

“The retail crime is becoming far more organized,” Officer Thul said. “It’s far more than a shoplifter grabbing a couple things and going.”

Take this case at the Eagan Hy-Vee: A man seems to stack paper towels in his shopping cart to block the camera’s view, proceeding to then pile in dozens of cans of baby formula and other groceries. Police say he pushed out nearly $700 worth of merchandise without paying. Police say it’s the second time he’s done it, and he’s still out there. They are precisely the types of crimes “Operation Blitz” is cracking down on.

St. Paul Seargent Charlie Anderson serves as the Executive Director of the Twin Cities Organized Retail Crime Association.

From Black Friday to Christmas, 36 agencies are looking for professional shoplifters.

“We’re taking the relationships that have been built between law enforcement and the private sector and taking them to a new level,” Sgt. Anderson said.

People who steal to sell the items themselves, the proceeds are known to fuel the black market and drug trade, along with having links to human trafficking and terrorism.

“While it may not grab as many headlines the severity, the hurt, and the victimization that occurs at a societal level and a personal level is real and needs to be addressed,” Sgt. Anderson said.

So far, they’ve seen some success. Maple Grove Police spotted three women carting out these suitcases from JCPenney. A traffic stop uncovered $3,000 worth of merchandise from the store. In Cottage Grove, a 21-day temporary permit lead to $4,000 in cash and this marijuana stuffed in a diaper bag sitting next to a 4-year-old.

In Edina, police say a shoplifter got spooked at Target and left empty-handed, only to be pulled over later. Packed inside a minivan, police found $3,500 worth of merchandise from several stores.

Back in Eagan on a traffic stop, police found printers and the other technology used to clone credit cards in a matter of minutes. But, it’s a particular bust at the outlet mall last month that shows just how brazen these criminals can be.

Five people were arrested after police say they didn’t pay for thousands of dollars in clothes.

“They just loaded up their arms and ran out. Chris and I happened to be right there,” Officer Thul said. “Right place, right time and we were able to recover $5,000 loss for a retailer.”

They are among 60 arrests Eagan’s new Enhnaced Patrol Unit has made in the last few months, sending a message now to shoplifters this holiday season.

“If you do come here to do it, you’re taking a higher risk of being caught,” Officer Meade said. “That’s our goal — is to catch them committing the crime. We’re out here looking for them.”

Arrest numbers for Operation Blitz won’t be released until the effort ends at the end of the month. Expect law enforcement leaders to advocate for tougher laws against organized retail theft at next year’s legislative session. They find in many of these cases it’s the same suspects reselling items into the black market because current laws don’t keep them in jail for long.