Authorities Ask Witness In St. Cloud Armed Robbery To Come Forward

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in St. Cloud are asking for the lone witness in an armed liquor store robbery to come forward in hopes of identifying the suspect.
According to police, officers were dispatched Saturday at 8:41 p.m. to a liquor store located on the 500 block of 25th Avenue North.
Once there, officers determined a male suspect previously entered the store showing a handgun and demanded money from the lone male clerk. The suspect then left the store in a northeasterly direction with an undisclosed amount of cash and some liquor bottles.
There were no injuries.
The suspect is described as a 5-foot-8 black man wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with the hood up and dark jeans that were tucked into white socks at his ankles.
Police say there was one male witness at the store prior to the officers’ arrival, and he hasn’t been identified, so police are asking the witness to come forward and contact the police department at 320-251-1200.
Anyone else with information on the incident and/or the suspect is asked to contact the police department, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 800-255-1301, www.tricountycrimestoppers.org, or by texting TRITIP to 274637.
