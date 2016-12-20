Suspect Arrested In Morrison County Home Burglary

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 32-year-old man was arrested Monday after he was linked to a central Minnesota home burglary by tracking his footprints, according to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities say a homeowner called the sheriff’s office at about 11:23 a.m. Monday reporting that their home on Highway 27 between Little Falls and Pierz had been burglarized and several items were missing. When officers got to the residence, they observed footprints in the snow leading to another residence.
Officers located a suspect at the residence, and located evidence linking him to the burglary. Officers also located several of the missing items at two pawn shops in St. Cloud.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Brandon Middendorf of Pierz. He was arrested and during questioning admitted to the burglary. He’s being held in the Morrison County Jail pending criminal charges.
It’s been years since CCzero reported a solved burglary in north Minneapolis. Maybe mayor Betsy could ask those Morrison County authorities to reveal their secret .