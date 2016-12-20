Happy Holidays: Festive Pets | Worst Christmas Songs | MOA Welcomes Black Santa | Hanukkah Recipes

Vikings Place DT Tom Johnson On Injured Reserve

December 20, 2016 10:27 AM
Filed Under: Minnesota Vikings, Tom Johnson

EDEN PRAIRE, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have placed defensive tackle Tom Johnson on injured reserve with an injured right hamstring.

The Vikings announced the move on Tuesday, meaning Johnson will miss the final two games of the regular season. Johnson has solidified himself as a versatile and valuable contributor on the defensive line. He had 17 tackles, two sacks and an interception in 14 games this season for one of the league’s best defenses.

Johnson was hurt on Sunday in a loss to the Indianapolis Colts that likely knocked the Vikings (7-7) out of the playoffs.

The Vikings signed defensive lineman Toby Johnson to take Tom Johnson’s place on the roster. Toby Johnson was cut on Saturday to make room for the return of Adrian Peterson.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

