Vikings Opponent Profile: Minnesota Concludes Road Schedule At Lambeau

By Joe Gunther

Many circled this Week 16 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field as a potential NFC North title game before the season began. However, as the two prepare for the Christmas Eve tilt, they are both fighting just to stay alive in the race.

The Vikings are just one loss or a win by the three teams ahead of them for the second wild card spot away from being eliminated. The Packers are got the help they needed on Monday night as the Redskins’ loss to the Panthers moved Green Bay into the sixth and final Wild Card spot in the NFC.

Packers Season Record: 8-6

The Packers have won four straight to bring their record to 8-6, and they boast a 5-2 record at home. Green Bay has wins over the Detroit Lions, New York Giants, Chicago Bears, Houston Texans and Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau and losses to the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys at home this season.

Packers Offense

The Packers offense still runs through quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receivers Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb and Davante Adams. Additionally, wide receiver turned running back Ty Montgomery has given The Pack a jolt in the running game.

Montgomery had been somewhat of a disappointment at receiver in first season-plus in the league. Since taking reps in the backfield, he has become an impact player. He got his first taste of extended duty at running back last week against the Bears and ran for 162 yards, the most by a Packers running back since Ryan Grant ran for 201 in a divisional round playoff game against the Seahawks on Jan. 12, 2007.

The Packers have the No. 10 total offense in the league with 364.6 yards per game. Their passing offense is also 10th with 256.9 yards per game, and their ground game has improved to 16th at 107.7 yards per game in recent weeks.

Packers Defense

The Packers are as consistently inconsistent as can be on defense. One week they forced six turnovers and dominated the Seahawks, and the next they came out against the Bears and allowed Matt Barkley to throw for 362 yards and two touchdowns.

The Packers rank 19th in the league in total yards allowed with 354.9. They are 25th in the league against the pass with 258.8 yards allowed and 10th against the run at 96.1 yards allowed per game.

Packers Players to Watch

On offense, the player to watch is Montgomery. He is the X-factor. The Vikings have shown the ability to confuse and neutralize Rodgers. In the past, when they have slowed down running back Eddie Lacy, they have won. Montgomery is a different challenge, but one the Vikings have to respond to in order to win.

On defense, tackle Mike Daniels is the Packers’ best player. In the first meeting between the Vikings and Packers, Daniels dominated the interior of the line. He finished with four tackles, one sack, two tackles for a loss and four quarterback hits.

Outlook

The Vikings have to win following their lackluster, uninspired and lethargic performance against the Indianapolis Colts. One loss by the Vikings or one win by any of the three teams ahead of them in the wild card standings will mean they’re mathematically eliminated. The Vikings should come out with better fire and passion. If they do, they will likely win the game. If not, it will be another disappointing afternoon for Minnesota fans.