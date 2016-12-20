Vikings’ Kyle Rudolph Treats 30 Kids To Visit With Santa

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Dozens of children went on the trip of a lifetime thanks to a Minnesota Viking.
Vikings’ tight end Kyle Rudolph hosted a special early Christmas treat for 30 children from the University of Minnesota Masonic hospital. He flew them to the North Pole to see Santa, his elves and reindeer!
They boarded private planes for the 10-minute ride to the North Police, where, of course, Santa was waiting for them.
“When your last name is ‘Rudolph’ what better thing to do for a bunch of kids than take them to the North Pole? Actually being here now, it’s far exceeded by expectations. What they’ve been able to do with this place, the trip over, the reindeer, Santa Claus is making his entrance soon – it’s been pretty incredible,” Rudolph said.
There was also a dance floor and sweet treats for the kids to enjoy.
