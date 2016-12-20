Happy Holidays: Festive Pets | Worst Christmas Songs | MOA Welcomes Black Santa | Hanukkah Recipes

Wisconsin Looks To Limit Child Support From Wealthy Parents

December 20, 2016 2:30 PM
Filed Under: Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wealthy parents could pay less in child support under a proposal being floated by the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families.

The proposal under consideration would reduce the percentage of monthly income that is paid in child support by wealthy parents who make between $300,000 and $500,000 annually.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Tuesday that consideration of the change comes after an advisory committee recommended that the state not limit the amount of money wealthy parents pay in child support.

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Tuesday that he is open to reforming child support laws to avoid child support becoming “back door alimony.”

The proposed change was among several the state was considering at a public hearing Tuesday.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Ski Report
Trees Of Hope

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia