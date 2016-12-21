4 Things To Know: Germany Manhunt, Mexico City Explosion, Winter Begins, & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From the manhunt in Germany for the person(s) who drove into a Christmas Market in Berlin to the beginning of winter, here is a look at the top four stories from Dec. 21, 2016.

Manhunt In Germany For Christmas Market Crash Suspect

A massive manhunt is underway in Germany for a Tunisian man in his early 20s.

Authorities believe he is behind the deadly terror attack at a Christmas market in Berlin.

On Monday, the driver of a tractor trailer plowed into visitors at the market, killing 12 people and injuring nearly 50 others. ISIS has since claimed responsibility for the attack, but has offered no proof.

Explosion In Mexico City Under Investigation

Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused a deadly explosion at a fireworks market north of Mexico City.

At least 29 people were killed and more than 70 others injured in the blast Tuesday.

Many Mexicans traditionally celebrate Christmas and New Year’s with fireworks and rockets.

Winter Begins

Wednesday is the first day of winter.

That means it’s the shortest day of the year, also known as the Winter Solstice.

Winter started at the same time everywhere on Earth. But, for meteorologists and climatologists, winter already started. By meteorologists’ count, it started on Dec. 1.

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees

For the first time, Journey has been nominated into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

They’ll be joined by Pearl Jam and Tupac in the class of 2017.

Other inductees include progressive rock band Yes, the Electric Light Orchestra and folk singer/song writer Joan Baez.

The induction ceremony will be held at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center in April.