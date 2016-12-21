Attorney: Deputy Justified In Shooting Of Tower Felony Suspect

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The St. Louis County Attorney’s Office ruled Wednesday that the shooting of a felony suspect fleeing police in November was reasonable and justified.
Authorities say Deputy Tim Officer and other offers were in pursuit of 27-year-old Aaron Boshey of Tower shortly after midnight on Nov. 22. The officer was attempting to execute an arrest warrant on Boshey after he failed to appear in court on charges of a felon in possession of a firearm.
Boshey fled officers in a vehicle chase that lasted about 13 miles before coming to a stop on a dead-end roadway near St. Louis County Highway 101 and Admiral Road. Authorities say Boshey left his vehicle, he ran towards a dense tree line and officers saw him holding a handgun.
Deputy Officer fired one shot at Boshey, who was wearing a bullet-resistant vest. He was shot in his left hand and buttocks. Authorities searched the area and recovered a .38-caliber revolver in the snow along Boshey’s tracks heading into the woods.
St. Louis County Attorney Mark Rubin reviewed the case and ruled that Officer exercised proper judgment and restraint while in pursuit of Boshey.