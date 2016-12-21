Bite Of Minnesota: Parmesan Skillet Eggs

As the holidays approach I can’t help but long for a winter break, much like the ones we had in grade school and college that seemed to last forever. Multiple days off (in a row!) with nothing to do but sled outside, watch a ton of TV, read books and take naps.

My grown up version of a winter break would definitely include all of the above, but I’d also add in a whole lot of cooking and a large puzzle or project.

Also, it would definitely include a hot breakfast every morning.

Maybe one morning would be pancakes while another would be biscuits and gravy. But my grown up winter break would have to include these Parmesan Skillet Eggs from Chrissy Teigen’s cookbook, “Cravings.”

When I first saw this cookbook, I never imagined that I’d actually buy it. Then it became a book club selection and I didn’t have much choice if I wanted to uphold my platinum membership status in the club. (Just kidding, we don’t have status levels, but I do tend to be an overachiever when it comes to book club.)

Next thing I knew, the cookbook was dog-eared and I was pulling ingredients out of the fridge and pantry to cook.

While there were several great recipes, there is one that I’ve made over and over: Parmesan Skillet Eggs. These creamy and cheesy eggs are so easy and satisfying, they easily fit into my weekend breakfast routine. All it takes is a little butter, cream, parmesan cheese, eggs and herbs.

So, while I won’t have a long and luxurious winter break like the good old days, I’ll still squeeze in a few luxurious feeling meals like this one. I suggest you give it a try too.

My tips:

Use a non-stick skillet; this will help a lot when the cheese starts to crisp up and adhere to the pan

Cover the eggs briefly to help the whites set

Use caution when adding salt since the Parmesan is already salty

Serve over greens or avocado to cut the richness of this dish

Parmesan Skillet Eggs

From Chrissy Teigen’s “Cravings” cookbook

Serves 2

Ingredients

1 cup finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme, plus more for garnish

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste

2 tablespoons butter

4 eggs

Directions

In a medium bowl, whisk together the parmesan, cream, thyme, salt and pepper. In each of two six-inch skillets, heat one tablespoon of the butter over medium-high heat. Divide the cream mixture between the two skillets and cook until the mixture is bubbling all the way through, one to two minutes.

Crack two eggs into each skillet and cook until the egg whites are set but yolks are runny, two to three minutes.

Season with salt and pepper to taste and garnish with some thyme. (You can also do this in one large skillet, but its cuter in small ones.)