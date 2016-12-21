Happy Holidays: Festive Pets | Worst Christmas Songs | MOA Welcomes Black Santa | Hanukkah Recipes

DAPL Protesters Carol Outside Of U.S. Bank Stadium

December 21, 2016 7:43 AM
Filed Under: Dakota Access Pipeline, DAPL, U.S. Bank Stadium

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Dakota Access Pipeline is the reason there was unusual caroling outside U.S. Bank Stadium Tuesday night.

The Dakota Access Pipeline is being built from North Dakota to Illinois. Those protesting it say the oil pipeline threatens climate, water and indigenous treaty rights.

On Tuesday, carolers sang lyrics like, “Water is life, sacred fight. U.S. Bank, do what’s right.”

The protesters said they picked U.S. Bank Stadium because U.S. Bank has investments in companies building and supporting the construction of the pipeline, and there was a holiday party at the stadium Tuesday night for U.S. Bank executives and clients.

A U.S. Bank spokesperson declined to comment on this protest.

