Excellent Educator: Deephaven Elementary’s Linda Coleman

December 21, 2016 8:21 AM By Kim Johnson
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Twin Cities is lucky to have so many talented teachers. Each week, we love taking time to highlight the great work they’re doing.

This week’s winner took us to Deephaven Elementary, where Linda Coleman makes up songs to help her second-graders remember their science and math lessons. She combines learning with having fun.

Coleman has several students with special needs and some gifted students in her class. Yet she focuses her lessons on each of their levels by seeking out materials for students at every level.

If they’re not available she develops her own unique materials which can take many hours outside of school.

It’s how she makes she each student is engaged.

Asked why she loves children at this age, she said: “Because they’re so loving. They’re so sweet and fun. … I just love kids. I can’t imagine doing anything else.”

