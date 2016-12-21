Good Question: Who’s Responsible If A Package Is Stolen From Your Doorstep?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s the season of giving but unfortunately some are choosing to take when they aren’t supposed to. Every week we hear about thieves stealing packages off front porches in the middle of the day.

So who is responsible if gifts are stolen off your doorstep? Good Question.

When it comes to Christmas shopping, many of us have perfected the art of procrastination, which is why having your presents shipped to you can be so convenient. But all it takes is one front porch Grinch, to put a damper on your holiday.

Dave Vang is a finance professor at the University of St. Thomas, and a fan of ordering online.

“For the most part, most of the packages that are sent are the responsibility of the seller to get them in your hands,” Vang said.

Vang said it’s often the seller’s responsibility to have insurance. But collecting on a package stolen off your doorstep can be easier said than done.

“The problem is the hurdles you may have to go through to convince the seller that it was not your fault this happened,” said Vang.

Vang said the first thing you should do is contact the Postal Service, FedEx or UPS with your shipping number to make sure the package was delivered. You should also contact the person or retailer who sent it. In some cases you may have to file a police report in order to get a new gift sent, or get your money back.

But the headache can be prevented. Many homeowners have shipping companies drop off their gifts, where the Grinch’s can’t see them.

“One day I came home and there were packages in the back of my porch,” said one Minneapolis homeowner.

Other ideas are to ask for an email confirmation when the package is set to arrive. Or simply, try and be home when you are expecting a package.

A lot of shipping companies will ask for a signature, if the items they are delivering are expensive enough. You can always have things sent to your work as well.