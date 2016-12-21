Armed Man Robs Maplewood Credit Union

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Maplewood police and the FBI have released surveillance photos from an armed bank robbery that happened Wednesday afternoon.
A man with a silver handgun walked into the Unity One Credit Union on Beam Avenue at about 2:35 p.m. and demanded money from a teller.
Police say the man fled the scene in a blue Honda Ridgeline truck, which investigators believe was stolen from an area car dealership. The truck was later found abandoned in a nearby parking lot.
The suspect is described as a white man between the ages of 35 and 45 who stands between 5-feet-8-inches tall and 5-feet-11-inches tall. He weighs between 145 and 175 pounds and has a raised, skin-colored mole on his left cheek that is about the size of a dime.
He was wearing a dark-colored overcoat, a purple dress shirt, dark pants and dark-colored sunglasses.
Authorities are asking anyone with information on this case to call 911 or 651-767-0640. You can also submit your tip anonymously by texting “Maplewood” and then you information to 847411 (TIP411).
