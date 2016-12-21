Stearns County Officials Seek Help Locating Missing Teen From Texas

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help locating a missing teenager from Texas.
According to the sheriff’s office, 17-year-old Natalie Elizabeth Klehr was reported as a runaway from her home in Elgin, Texas. Authorities believe Klehr may be in the Stearns County area because she is originally from there and still has a number of family members and friends living there.
Officials said they had contact with Klehr in early November, but she was not reported as a runaway at the time.
There is concern for her wellbeing as she is pregnant.
Authorities also note that Klehr frequently changes her hair color.
Anyone with any information regarding Klehr’s whereabouts should call 320-251-4240.
One Comment
Well then… My guess is she wants to try and be a grown-up with all the trimmings (like a baby), so let her find out first hand all the complications and responsibilities that go with it. She also might be enjoying all the attention, so maybe lay off that too. Call it a day and have a cup of coffee and put your feet up.
Cheryl: We appreciate your support for our professional unwed babymomma breeding program here in the Socialist Welfare Village. We work very hard to attract young girls willing to maximize their earning potential by cranking out as many litters of illegitimate children as possible; each with a different daddy and hopefully with with a diversity of ill-legal immigration status babydadies also on welfare. We need every lifelong welfare dependent voter we can get here in the Socialist Welfare Village.
Note – We pay double the piece rate for each child a babymomma can induce to display special needs such as fetal alcohol syndrome, delayed development, mental or physical defect, or behavioral problems.