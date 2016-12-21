Mpls. Recycling Plant Fire Determined To Be Accidental

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Fire Department says a fire that broke out at Northern Metal Recycling Tuesday morning was accidental.
Around 10:30 a.m., the fire department tweeted that the fire is located on the 1800 block of 2nd Street North.
On Tuesday, Minneapolis Fire Department Assistant Chief Charles Brynteson said the fire began inside the building related to some vehicles that were being prepared to be scrapped.
The fire was later to be confirmed caused by sparks ignited when workers were dragging the cars across the concrete floor in preparation for recycling.
Upon arrival, Brynteson says crews encountered heavy smoke showing from the roof.
“Immediately went to defensive operations, set up exterior fire fighting,” he said. “A pretty windy day, obviously. These kind of conditions, smoke travels a lot. The building was getting a lot of ventilation so the fire was growing. A good portion of the block was shrouded in smoke when we arrived.”
He said all occupants made it outside safely before fire crews arrived.
Recently, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency accused Northern Metal Recycling of providing misleading information and polluting the air in north Minneapolis.